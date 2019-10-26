N.Flying's Yoo Hwe Seung dedicated his performance to his mom on 'Immortal Song'.



On the October 26th special featuring legendary singer Insooni, Yoo Hwe Seung covered her emotional 2015 ballad "Mom". The N.Flying member expressed, "When I first heard the song, I couldn't relate too much, so I added a poem in the middle... I hope that people are able to feel my sincerity and think of the mothers in their hearts, beside them, and at home."



Though the audience was moved by Yoo Hwe Seung's performance, it was Miraclass who took the final win.



Watch Yoo Hwe Seung's cover and the original by Insooni below!

