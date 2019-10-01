N.Flying reveal track list teaser for 'Yaho' mini album

N.Flying have revealed the title track for their upcoming mini album 'Yaho'!



In the teaser image below, N.Flying list their title track "Good Bam" and songs "Autumn Dream", "Pardon?", "4242", and "Sunset" for their 6th mini album. As previously reported, album title 'Yaho' is the Korean way of expressing 'yahoo,' and "Good Bam" is composed by leader Seunghyub.



N.Flying's 'Yaho' drops on October 15 KST! Stay tuned for more teasers until then!



