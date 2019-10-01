4

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

N.Flying reveal track list teaser for 'Yaho' mini album

AKP STAFF

N.Flying have revealed the title track for their upcoming mini album 'Yaho'!

In the teaser image below, N.Flying list their title track "Good Bam" and songs "Autumn Dream", "Pardon?", "4242", and "Sunset" for their 6th mini album. As previously reported, album title 'Yaho' is the Korean way of expressing 'yahoo,' and "Good Bam" is composed by leader Seunghyub.

N.Flying's 'Yaho' drops on October 15 KST! Stay tuned for more teasers until then!

  1. N.Flying
  2. YAHO
0 387 Share 80% Upvoted
Cha Eun Woo, Bang Yong Guk, Taeyang, Taeil , Hyunsik, D.O., Xiumin, Bomin, Doojoon, Kim Jin Hwan, Junhoe, L, JBJ, Jung Se Woon, Kihyun, Yuta, ONEUS, Rainz, Seungkwan, Youngbin, Minho, Jaehyun, Ryeowook, Eunhyuk, Changmin, Sunyoul, N, Lee Dae Hwi, Bae Jin Young, Kang Seung Yoon
Male idols with perfect handwriting
11 hours ago   5   7,948

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND