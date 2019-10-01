4

AB6IX tease track list for 1st full album '6IXENSE'

AB6IX have revealed the track list for their anticipated 1st full album '6IXENSE'.

As you can see below, AB6IX's upcoming title track is "Blind for Love", while their other songs are "Be There", "Dandelion", "Sunset", "_And Me", "Love Air", "Pretty", "Shadow", "Deep Inside", "D.R.E.A.M", and "Nothing Without You". The group previously teased a chic, cool concept for the fall, and fans can expect '6IXENSE' to drop on October 7 KST.

