Yeosang gets caught up in red in ATEEZ's 'All to Action' teaser video

Yeosang is the featured member in ATEEZ's latest 'All to Action' teaser video.

In the teaser, Yeosang is surrounded by red and spotlights as he gets ready for his group's comeback. You can also hear a bit of ATEEZ's dramatic melody for their upcoming title track.

ATEEZ's 1st full album 'Teasure Ep. Fin: All to Action' is dropping on October 8 at 6 PM KST! Stay tuned for updates.  

whenjunhui129 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

oooh handsome and very elegant

i feel like my broke eyes dont deserve to see this

