Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

NCT's WayV look dashing in white in 'Take Over the Moon' group teaser image

NCT's Chinese subunit WayV look dashing in white in their latest group teaser image for 'Take Over the Moon'.

WayV have already dropped the music video for their sub-title track "Moonwalk", but the subunit still have their second mini album 'Take Over the Moon' to come. In their latest teaser, the WayV members suit up in white, relaxed suits and white sneakers.

WayV's 'Take Over the Moon' drops on November 5 KST. Stay tuned for updates!

