MONSTA X's Minhyuk, NCT's Jaehyun, & April's Naeun to take over as brand new MCs of 'Inkigayo'!

According to reports on October 2, a brand new set of idol MCs will be taking over for SBS's 'Inkigayo' at the end of this month!

The current 'Inkigayo' hosts - Seventeen's Mingyu and actress Shin Eun Soo - will be holding their final broadcast as MCs on this week's episode, airing October 13. The following week, on October 20, 'Inkigayo' will be airing a special episode of the 'Inkigayo Super Concert in Incheon'. Then, on October 27, a brand new MC team made up of MONSTA X's Minhyuk, NCT's Jaehyun, and April's Naeun plan to take over as weekly hosts!

Look forward to this new MC team's chemistry, coming soon to 'Inkigayo'!

