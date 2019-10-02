15

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Leeteuk raises anticipation for Super Junior's comeback by bulking up in chic '1st Look' pictorial

AKP STAFF

Super Junior's Leeteuk showcased his mature and sexy side in his latest pictorial for '1st Look' magazine, revealing that he's been bulking up in preparation for his group's comeback!

In his black and white photos, Leeteuk exudes total professionalism as he maintains a calm charisma, all the while baring his chiseled abs tucked under a stylish fall coat or jacket. After the photoshoot, Leeteuk chatted about Super Junior's 9th full album comeback during his interview. He said, "For this 9th album, we'll be carrying out the '999 Project', meaning that the 9 members will work hard to keep 9 commandments we've set for the group during our 9th album promotions. Because this will mark our first comeback as a military graduate group, about 10 years after we started taking turns with mandatory service duties, it's special for sure." 

Leeteuk's full pictorial and interview can be found in the October issue of '1st Look'. 

yukidal716 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

Super Junior is getting fine as wine each passing day. ❤️

0

She_her_her358 pts 56 seconds ago 0
56 seconds ago

Leeteuk is ageing extremely well !!! displaying exceptional charms in this pictorial.

