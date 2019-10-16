3

6

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Model Lee Sora reveals that she tested positive for dementia

AKP STAFF

Model Lee Sora revealed that she tested positive for dementia. 

She appeared on the October 16th broadcast of MBC's 'Radio Star' where she revealed this fact. She stated: "I've become a lot slower these days. I can't find my car keys or where the parking structure is. The condition was pretty serious so I took a dementia quiz online and it said that I was likely to have dementia."

Lee Sora continued, saying: "I was so traumatized by this that I became more alert. I am very on top of things these days". We wish that she stays in good health!

  1. misc.
12 4,471 Share 33% Upvoted

8

byun_taeganger233 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

She didn't "test positive" for dementia. She did an online quiz. Don't post shit like this unless there's an actual medical diagnosis.

Share

6

god749 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

everyone tests positive for everything on online quizzes

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND