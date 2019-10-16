Model Lee Sora reveals that she tested positive for dementia

Model Lee Sora revealed that she tested positive for dementia.

She appeared on the October 16th broadcast of MBC's 'Radio Star' where she revealed this fact. She stated: "I've become a lot slower these days. I can't find my car keys or where the parking structure is. The condition was pretty serious so I took a dementia quiz online and it said that I was likely to have dementia."

Lee Sora continued, saying: "I was so traumatized by this that I became more alert. I am very on top of things these days". We wish that she stays in good health!

