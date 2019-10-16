14

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

Song Hye Kyo cancels her first public appearance since divorce + representative reveals that it's to express condolences to Sulli

AKP STAFF

Actress Song Hye Kyo canceled her appearance for a jewelry brand's photo event.

The actress was scheduled to appear at an event on October 17th. However, on October 16th, the brand's representative stated: "Song Hye Gyo and her representatives canceled her appearance after discussion. The sad news of Sulli's passing has led to her canceling all appearances to express her condolences." 

This event would be the first public event in Korea that Song Hye Kyo attended following her divorce from actor Song Joong Ki. 

  1. Sulli
3 5,170 Share 100% Upvoted

8

amu_jane1,546 pts 29 minutes ago 1
29 minutes ago

This woman is a strong and brave we have to give respect to her

Share

1 more reply

7

Nicole3359642 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

My hoping that people stop shitting on her just because her marriage didn’t work out is probably being overly optimistic, but I still hope it happens.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND