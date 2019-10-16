Song Hye Kyo cancels her first public appearance since divorce + representative reveals that it's to express condolences to Sulli

Actress Song Hye Kyo canceled her appearance for a jewelry brand's photo event.

The actress was scheduled to appear at an event on October 17th. However, on October 16th, the brand's representative stated: "Song Hye Gyo and her representatives canceled her appearance after discussion. The sad news of Sulli's passing has led to her canceling all appearances to express her condolences."



This event would be the first public event in Korea that Song Hye Kyo attended following her divorce from actor Song Joong Ki.

