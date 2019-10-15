93

Luna's schedule for 'Mamma Mia!' musical changed following Sulli's passing

Luna's schedule for the musical 'Mamma Mia!' has changed following the passing of her former f(x) groupmate Sulli.

On October 15, the 'Mamma Mia!' producers announced, "The role of Sophie, who was scheduled to be played by Luna, has been changed due to Luna's personal health issues." Actress Lee Soo Bin will be playing the role of Sophie on the October 19th show at the Gwangju Cultural Art Center.

Luna is reported to be grieving Sulli's sudden passing. Her label Humap Contents stated, "It's currently difficult for her to act as she's in deep sadness. Her schedule for the weekend has been unavoidable changed."

As previously reported, former f(x) member Sulli passed away in her home on October 14 KST. Though she was discovered unconscious by her manager, the exact cause of her death is unknown.

I hope that everyone affected by her passing find peace too.

She has every right to she was like Sulli's big sis when f(x) was active

