Police to forward Yang Hyun Suk & Seungri to prosecution on charges of habitual overseas gambling

According to reports on October 31, police plan on forwarding former YG Entertainment head producer Yang Hyun Suk (50) and former Big Bang member Seungri (29) to prosecution, on charges of habitual overseas gambling.



Police will be seeking indictment for both Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri for their habitual gambling charges, after completing a thorough investigation of their allegations since August of this year. However, police will not be declaring Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri guilty in their illegal foreign money transaction accusations. Both cases will be forwarded to prosecution on November 1, in addition to 3 other individuals also facing habitual gambling charges. These 3 other individuals are identified as Yang Hyun Suk's non-celebrity acquaintances.



Investigators have concluded that Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri are guilty of partaking in illegal overseas gambling activities on 1~2 occasions per year - Yang Hyun Suk of gambling over 100 million KRW (~ 86,000 USD) and Seungri of gambling an even larger amount than Yang Hyun Suk. Police have also revealed that they did not investigate Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri's gambling or money transaction records outside of the past 5 years - the given time frame that law enforcement can indict individuals for certain crimes per the nation's statute of limitations.

Finally, police also did not discover any evidence to believe that Yang Hyun Suk misused YG Entertainment operating funds for his illegal gambling.

