IU stands expressionless with faceless mannequins in 'Dazed' cover pictorial

'Hotel Del Luna's beautiful and luxurious former owner IU graced the cover of 'Dazed' magazine's October issue!



In her cover pictorial, IU modeled elegant 2019 'Gucci' Fall/Winter styles with a chic expression, summoning up the powerful aura of her character Jang Man Wol within. A crew of faceless mannequin models accompanied the star in a dark, stormy garden, enhancing the ethereal mood.

Meanwhile, IU will be kicking off her 2019 solo concert tour 'Love, Poem' next month, stopping in cities such as Gwangju, Incheon, Busan, Seoul, etc.