Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Hyunseung celebrates his 10th anniversary since debut

Hyunseung is celebrating his 10th anniversary since debut.

The now solo singer has received fame through his participation as a member of B2ST and unit group Troublemaker with Hyuna. 

Happy anniversary to Hyunseung!

So Cube still remember Hyunseung exists. Since he declined that 'new beast' group and enlisted instead, I haven't heard about him.. congrats tho, it's nice to see him again.

