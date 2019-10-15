Hyunseung celebrates his 10th anniversary since debut

Hyunseung is celebrating his 10th anniversary since debut.
The now solo singer has received fame through his participation as a member of B2ST and unit group Troublemaker with Hyuna.
Happy anniversary to Hyunseung!
11
0
Hyunseung is celebrating his 10th anniversary since debut.
The now solo singer has received fame through his participation as a member of B2ST and unit group Troublemaker with Hyuna.
Happy anniversary to Hyunseung!
0
So Cube still remember Hyunseung exists. Since he declined that 'new beast' group and enlisted instead, I haven't heard about him.. congrats tho, it's nice to see him again.
Log in to comment