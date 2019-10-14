Girl's Day's Minah threatens legal action against malicious commenter who wrote, 'Do you wanna go next?'

On October 15, Girl's Day member/actress Minah fumed with anger toward a netizen's malicious comment which crossed severely over the line.

Back on October 14, Minah shared a black and white image of a lone seagull flying in the sky, without any captions. Many comprehended the post as a post of respect for the passing of the late singer/actress Sulli, and also left comments expressing condolences, comforting, and more.

However, one malicious commenter was seen writing below Minah's post, "Why, do you want to go next, you *****." Minah then posted a screen capture of the comment via her Instagram story, livid. "How can I even begin to understand this? I'll report you," Minah threatened, to the applause of many onlookers.