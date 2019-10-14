10

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Sunny Hill to return as a girl group this month with 2 new members

On October 14, Sunny Hill's label Video Entertainment released in an official statement to the press, "Sunny Hill will be returning to promotions this October 22 with their newest single, 'Nom Nom Nom'." 


Not only that, but with this comeback, Sunny Hill will officially transition to a full girl group consisting of 4-members including original members Bitna and Kota, as well as new members Eunjoo and Gunhee

This will mark Sunny Hill's first music release in approximately 3 years. The group's newest single "Nom Nom Nom" is a unique and powerful dance pop genre, showcasing the girl group members' talents in many facets. Meanwhile, Sunny Hill debuted pack in 2007 as a 4-member co-ed group. 

Look forward to more updates on Sunny Hill's girl group return.

blockb1a4_180 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

It's nice to see them coming back, however, they did not debut as a 4-member co-ed group. It was a 3-member co-ed group. And Kota was not an original member. Seungah(Bitna) is the only original member left.

