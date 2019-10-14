Sunny Hill to return as a girl group this month with 2 new members

On October 14, Sunny Hill's label Video Entertainment released in an official statement to the press, "Sunny Hill will be returning to promotions this October 22 with their newest single, 'Nom Nom Nom'."







Not only that, but with this comeback, Sunny Hill will officially transition to a full girl group consisting of 4-members including original members Bitna and Kota, as well as new members Eunjoo and Gunhee.

This will mark Sunny Hill's first music release in approximately 3 years. The group's newest single "Nom Nom Nom" is a unique and powerful dance pop genre, showcasing the girl group members' talents in many facets. Meanwhile, Sunny Hill debuted pack in 2007 as a 4-member co-ed group.



Look forward to more updates on Sunny Hill's girl group return.