Fly to the Sky is gearing up to release a new album!

On October 5 KST, their agency H2 Media released two new individual teaser images of member Hwanhee. In the set, the singer looks princely in a sharp black blazer embroidered with a rose-patterned design.

Meanwhile, 'Fly High' will be the duo's tenth album overall since their debut in 1999.

Stay tuned for more news about the comeback, and check out Hwanhee's teaser images below!