Ha Sung Woon and Yoon Sang drop lyrics MV for '2019 Fever Festival' project single 'Dream Of A Dream'

Ha Sung Woon has unveiled his new song for the '2019 Fever Festival's official music project.



Released on October 5 KST, "Dream of a Dream" is an electro-dance track with a colorful rhythm, and is the very first single of the project. For the single, Ha Sung Woon collaborates with producer Yoon Sang, a part of production team 1Piece, who previously produced for Suzy, Lovelyz, EXO-CBX, and more.



The music video itself shows a simple illustration of a young man thoughtfully listening to the track and tapping his finger along to the rhythm.



Meanwhile, Jung Jun Il and Beenzino are scheduled to be the next duo to collaborate for the music project. As for the '2019 Fever Festival,' it will be held on October 27 and feature artists like EXO-SC, Mamamoo, AB6IX, Sunmi, and more.



Check out the video for "Dream of a Dream" above!