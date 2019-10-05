Hwang Jung Min pays visit to Gong Hyo Jin, Son Dam Bi, and Kang Ha Neul on set of 'When The Camellia Blooms'

Gong Hyo Jin received a special visit while on the set of her latest drama.



On October 5 KST, the actress took to her personal Instagram account, writing: "Our Jung Min oppa visited! Chop steak party! Mi Hye unnie [Jung Min's wife] and Jung Min oppa, we'll eat well!" She then ended her caption with a hashtag of the title of her current drama 'When The Camellia Blooms.'



The accompanying image revealed that 'Jung Min oppa' was none other that veteran actor Hwang Jung Min, who joined Gong Hyo Jin and her co-stars Kang Ha Neul and Son Dam Bi for a friendly group photo.



Meanwhile, Gong Hyo Jin not only appears in the aforementioned KBS2 drama, but she also plays the female lead in romantic comedy 'Crazy Romance,' which was released in theaters on October 2.