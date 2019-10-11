18

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Find out idol boy group brand value rankings for October!

On October 12, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation revealed a list of brand value rankings for idol boy groups this month, based on big data analysis. 

After evaluating big data of approximately 100 boy groups from September 10 through October 11, 2019, 1st place went to BTS once again, with the group raking in an overwhelming 13,209,186 points. 

In 2nd place came EXO with 4,554,911 points, followed by Seventeen in 3rd place with a total of 3,279,626 points. From 4th through 10th place are, in order: SHINee, NCT, Super Junior, ASTRO, AB6IX, NU'EST, and HOTSHOT. Look over the Institute's full analysis results, below!

  1. BTS
  2. EXO
  3. Seventeen
turtle125262 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

Even if they're not No.1, it never ceases to amaze me how SuJu, DBSK, 2PM still remain popular amidst the rise of many younger rookie groups

2 more replies

Mya400280 pts 60 minutes ago 0
60 minutes ago

Holy damn.. HOTSHOT at 10th place? I'm confused. Why..?! Are they finally gonna have a comeback or what..?

