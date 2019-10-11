Find out idol boy group brand value rankings for October!

On October 12, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation revealed a list of brand value rankings for idol boy groups this month, based on big data analysis.

After evaluating big data of approximately 100 boy groups from September 10 through October 11, 2019, 1st place went to BTS once again, with the group raking in an overwhelming 13,209,186 points.

In 2nd place came EXO with 4,554,911 points, followed by Seventeen in 3rd place with a total of 3,279,626 points. From 4th through 10th place are, in order: SHINee, NCT, Super Junior, ASTRO, AB6IX, NU'EST, and HOTSHOT. Look over the Institute's full analysis results, below!

