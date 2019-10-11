Mnet's 'World Klass' trainees showcase their moves in Seoul version 'All You Need Is Love' MV

On October 11, the trainees of Mnet's ongoing idol survival program 'World Klass' took on a MV-filming mission.

Dividing into two teams - the World team and the Klass team - the trainees earned a total of 4 filming spots for their remake track, "All You Need Is Love". The boys then danced their hearts out in front of the Gwanhwamun gate, the Han river, a helicopter landing site, as well as in a secluded storage location.



After completing the MV, a number of sunbae artists and celebrity judges were invited to watch the 'World Klass' trainees' "All You Need Is Love" performance and provide a rating. If the trainees received a score of 700/1000 or higher, they would all pass the mission.

Check out the 'World Klass' trainees' vibrant performance of "All You Need Is Love" in their Seoul version MV above, and make sure to catch the full October 11 episode to see if the boys succeeded in their mission!

