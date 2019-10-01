BTS nominated for 3 categories at '2019 MTV EMA'!

BTS have been nominated for 3 categories at the '2019 MTV EMA'!



American music network MTV announced the list of nominees for the upcoming awards ceremony, and BTS have been nominated for the 'Best Collaboration' category with their track "With Luv" featuring Halsey, the 'Best Live' category, and the 'Biggest Fans' category.



The '2019 MTV EMA' in Seville will be held on November 3, and you can cast your vote here. Take a look at who BTS are up against below!



Best Collaboration

BTS, Halsey Boy, “With Luv”

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”

Rosalia, J Balvin, “Con Altura”

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”



Best Live

Ariana Grande

BTS

Ed Sheeran

P!nk

Travis Scott



Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

BTS

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

