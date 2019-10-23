6

Big Hit Entertainment announces strict monitoring of merchandise at BTS's upcoming Seoul concert

Big Hit Entertainment has announced there will be strict monitoring of all merchandise at BTS's upcoming Seoul concert. 

On October 23, Big Hit posted the below announcement on Twitter, stating the agency intends to strictly protect their artists' images and trademark rights. Strict monitoring will be enforced at the 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself [The Final]' concert at Seoul Jamsil Olympic Stadium on October 26-27 and the 29th in an effort to minimize counterfeit merchandise. 

Read the full statement by Bit Hit Entertainment below.

Rodlyne_Cornet80 pts 29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago

As they should

