Become the K-Pop Star You've Always Dreamt About with Viberate

Ever dreamed of being a K-Pop artist or successful musician? Are you finding yourself daydreaming about walking on stage to hundreds of cheering fans and putting on a performance of a lifetime? Do you want to get paid for making music and doing what you absolutely love every day? Are you already an artist, but not sure how to break into the music industry because you just don’t have the right set of tools? If you found yourself absent-mindedly nodding yes to any of these questions, we have the answer for you! Viberate is a global music network that gives every artist the opportunity to track performance, showcase their work, and explore new business opportunities!





Social media and streaming services gave way to a digital music revolution and changed the way we share and create music with the world. Nowadays, hundreds of tracks are being created every hour by tons of musicians, yet it's significantly harder than it was before for an artist to stand out! Viberate is tackling this problem by giving music professionals the tools to grow their careers successfully.

Viberate offers these three unique features to become the successful K-Pop idol you've always wanted to be:



1. One-pager automation!





One-pagers are to artists as resumes are to job seekers! One-pagers can convince promoters to book you on gigs and serve as a way to showcase all your best achievements in one-go. When a small artist claims their artist profile on Viberate, you can say goodbye to the tedious updating of your one-pager! Your Viberate profile will automatically update with all your newest music, gigs, networks, and links to all your social channels. In other words, now you can promote your most impressive content to music professionals and event organizers by simply sending a link to your Viberate profile. Rather than being bogged down in the process of updating paperwork, sending your Viberate profile will offer booking agents and promoters insight into your top-performing music and true popularity. By claiming your profile on Viberate, every single artist is granted full control of the data shown with the most up-to-date one-pager guaranteed! Best of all- it’s completely free for you!

2. Improved gig-finding!





An undiscovered idol or musician’s biggest goal is to reach as many fans as possible at the lowest possible cost to them and in order to do that, booking gigs has become an integral part of becoming a successful artist! The problem is that researching for new places to perform at can take a lot of time. Artists often lose a lot of valuable time they could dedicate to their craft by instead researching and digging deep into the internet for hours on end to find appropriate venues to reach out to. With Viberate, this process just got a whole lot easier! Viberate has collected all the essential data about more than 130,000 venues around the world. Budding artists can now easily discover new places and filter them by capacity, genre, location, venue type, size, and discover tons of artists who performed at a given venue in the past! With all the most important data about venues available at Viberate.com, artists can now find the best venues to maximize their exposure at.

3. Easy access to our music network





It's easy to get bogged down by follower frenzies or keeping track of all your different social media, yet it's exceptionally hard to see what successful artists may already be tracking your music career! Viberate makes this easy with their "Music Network" feature that provides every artist a list of musicians already following them, rated by popularity. Having the backing of a respected artist can help a budding musician create more buzz, get them booked, or even just be a simple boost to their career! With Viberate, up-and-coming artists can see whose respect they've gained. Who knows? The collaboration of your dreams could be waiting for you right around the corner.

Viberate is your one-stop shop to stardom!





DJ UMEK, who is the world's #1 techno producer and co-founder of Viberate, commented that "There was no service that would collect and share up-to-date info about artists, events, and venues, so we created one!" Viberate.com serves as the best place for up-and-coming music stars, like yourself, to view over a million artists, venues, events, and festivals with in-depth profiles showcasing their top-performing content, true popularity, respect in the music industry, gig dates, ticket links, and artist channels.

