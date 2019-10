S.E.S's Bada is having a solo comeback.

Her label revealed, "Bada will be coming back with her new song 'Off the Record' on the 24th." The song contains a message that Bada wants to tell everyone through her song. It's been 3 years since her last solo song, and 2 years since she released "Remember" with S.E.S for their 20th anniversary.

Check out the teaser image below.