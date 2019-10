ARIAZ has released their time table.



Star Empire's subsidiary, Rising Star Entertainment, will be debuting ARIAZ. The girl group consists of 6 members: Yoonji, Dawon, Sihyun, Yeori, Hyokyung, and Jooeun. Yoonji and Sihyun are from 'Produce 101' season 1, and Hyokyung was on 'MIXNINE'. The girls will be debuting with mini-album 'Grand Opera'.

Check out the time table below and get ready for their debut.