ATEEZ's Yunho lists all of his similarities with his idol, TVXQ's Yunho on 'Weekly Idol'

Rookie boy group ATEEZ will be making their first solo appearance on MBC every1's 'Weekly Idol' this week.

During ATEEZ's recent 'Weekly Idol' recording, group's vocalist Yunho surprised the program's MCs by listing out all of his similarities with his idol, TVXQ's Yunho.

First, the two idols shared the exact same name including their surname and given name, Jung Yunho. Next, the two idols shared the same hometown of Gwangju, Jeolla-do. Finally, ATEEZ put their mouths together to confirm that Yunho's nickname among the group is also 'Yunho-gizer' (Yunho + energizer), just like TVXQ's Yunho who is famous for his overflowing passion.

The members also discussed one memorable time when Yunho ran into TVXQ's Yunho in person, and the veteran idol recognized ATEEZ's Yunho for having the same name as him. To catch ATEEZ's full guest appearance on 'Weekly Idol', make sure to tune in this October 16 at 5 PM KST.

