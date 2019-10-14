5

0

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Watch Rocket Punch play a simple and energetic team work game with 'NewsAde'

AKP STAFF

Rookie girl group Rocket Punch is visiting the 'NewsAde' studio to bring fans some energetic content!

In this simple team work test, all the Rocket Punch members need to do is come up with an identical pose for the specified keyword present in front of them, in just a few short seconds. The keywords included "blinking contest", "cell phone", "reflecting panel", "dumplings", "rocket", "heart", "chicken", "apple", and finally, "Rocket Punch". 

Watch above to see how the girls did, their adorable reactions, and more. 

  1. Rocket Punch
0 607 Share 100% Upvoted
Sulli
Rest in peace Choi Jin-Ri❤
3 hours ago   15   23,837

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND