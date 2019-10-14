Watch Rocket Punch play a simple and energetic team work game with 'NewsAde'

Rookie girl group Rocket Punch is visiting the 'NewsAde' studio to bring fans some energetic content!

In this simple team work test, all the Rocket Punch members need to do is come up with an identical pose for the specified keyword present in front of them, in just a few short seconds. The keywords included "blinking contest", "cell phone", "reflecting panel", "dumplings", "rocket", "heart", "chicken", "apple", and finally, "Rocket Punch".

Watch above to see how the girls did, their adorable reactions, and more.