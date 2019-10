On October 15, Kakao confirmed that the 'Melon Music Awards 2019 - Imagine by KIA' will take place this November 30 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

The music awards will be unveiling a series of teasers via Melon, Kakao Talk, and more leading up to the ceremony, in order to raise fans' anticipation.

This year will mark 'MMA 2019's 11th year. The full ceremony will be broadcast live this November 30 via 1TheK, Kakao TV, etc.