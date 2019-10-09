AKMU's Soohyun opens up about being a middle school graduate

2

AKMU's Soohyun opened up about being a middle school graduate.

The October 8th episode of MBC's 'Human Documentary: People are Great' followed brother-sister duo AKMU during their comeback, and they opened up about being homeschooled. As previously reportedChanhyuk and Soohyun lived in Mongolia during their younger years as their parents were doing missionary work in the country.

Soohyun said, "I haven't taken the qualification exam for high school yet. I took the elementary and middle school one, but I'm not that interested in studying. I'm not good at it either. I don't feel that's something that makes me less than as a person because I'm working hard in a different field. There are people who are meant to walk down that path, and there are people who aren't."

As for whether they ever felt jealous of student life when they perform at colleges, Soohyun said, "At first, I used to think, 'Wow, I really want to go there too,' but since I find so much joy in being on stage right now. I'm not envious."

In other news, AKMU recently made a comeback with "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love".


I think it's good to graduate from high school. But I also think it's not always necessary. If you've managed to forge a path for yourself and you're comfortable or willing to put the effort in to keep walking down that path, all the best. Not everyone can achieve their dreams without graduating from high school but likewise, not everyone needs to graduate from high school to achieve their dreams. Soohyun and Chanhyuk... I bet their parents are proud; not only are they both amazingly talented, they seem to work hard towards their goals.

