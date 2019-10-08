17

AKMU's Chanhyuk talks more about his past as a child of Mongolian missionaries

AKMU's Chanhyuk revealed more about his past while living in Mongolia. 

On October 8th, the talented sibling duo sat down for an interview with 'Human Documentary'

The group rose to fame on SBS's 'K-pop Star 2' but before they became famous, both Suhyun and Chanhyuk lived in Mongolia with their parents, who are missionaries. 

Suhyun stated: "We've never taken private lessons but we always had a piano and guitar at home. We followed our dad as he served at church and always played instruments." 

Chanhyuk also revealed that they started homeschooling because their family could not afford to send them to school. However, he stated that if "we hadn't been in Mongolia, we couldn't have become what we are today." 



