AB6IX talk 'Blind For Love,' dream collabs, and global popularity during '6IXENSE' media showcase + photos and video

AB6IX has officially made their first comeback since debut!

On October 7 KST, the Brand New Music boy group released their first full-length album '6IXSENSE,' featuring their comeback single "Blind For Love." The album covers a range of different musical styles, with genres including deep house, hip-hop, future bass, moombahton, trap, R&B, and ballad. It also showcases the writing and arranging talents of the AB6IX members - with the members taking part in crafting every song, including the title track.

While debut mini album 'B:COMPLETE' served as an introduction, revealing listeners to the AB6IX members as a complete unit, '6IXSENSE' was released with the intention to further develop their trademark sound - or, in essence, define the music 'sense' of the group.

AB6IX are indisputably among K-pop's rising rookie stars of the year, and it was no surprise that seats for the group's '6IXSENSE' fan showcase were sold out immediately as ticketing was opened. However, AllKPop was lucky enough to be invited to attend their press conference earlier that day, where they performed new tracks "Be There," "Deep Inside," and title track "Blind For Love" and talked more about their big comeback.

"Our title song 'Blind For Love' was made to be an extension of our previous single 'Breathe,'" member Lee Dae Hwi, who participated in creating the single. "We wanted to show a more trendy and a little more aggressive sound, so we chose to release this song."

Tagging onto that point, the group's main dancer Park Woo Jin added that he had also created the choreography for their comeback, just like he had created choreography for songs on the first album.





"I wanted to pay back fans for their support by personally creating them something that showed AB6IX had been upgraded, so I created the dance myself this time around as well," he explained.

"When we first saw his choreography, it was so awesome, so we immediately went with it," Lee Dae Hwi commented.

During the conference, the topic of their recent "Truth Hurts" collaboration with Lizzo came up, with MC Park Ji Sung asking the members which other western pop artists they would like to collaborate with in the future if given the opportunity.

"I haven't been able to talk about this with the other members yet, but personally, I love rap, so I would love to collaborate with a rapper. I'm a Drake fan. I'd like to try something with him," leader Im Young Min revealed.

"I'm a fan of Anne-Marie, so it would be an honor to collaborate with her someday," Lee Dae Hwi added.

Main vocal Jeon Woong, however, commented that his dream collaboration was not a western artist but someone in the Korean music industry.

"Because fall and winter are coming quickly, it would be great if I could work together with Paul Kim on a song with a warm feeling," he commented.

Later, a reporter asked the members if they currently had any plans to go on a world tour, as their global popularity has been prevalent since even before their debut thanks to the attention garnered by their activities in previous groups MXM and Wanna One.

"We don't have intention to debut in western regions like America or Europe quite yet. It seems like we should focus on positioning ourselves in Korea first," Lee Dae Hwi explained. Despite this, he added that AB6IX has participated in global schedules like overseas fan meetings and KCON before, and that every time he is able to meeting international fans at these events, it encourages him to work hard.

Lastly, when asked to describe the album in just one word, Park Woo Jin commented: "Just like our last album and any other time we do music, the most important word would be 'ABNEW' [AB6IX's fan club]."

Meanwhile, AB6IX's first full-length album '6IXSENSE' is officially available both offline and through online music distributors. Enjoy the music video for "Blind For Love" and the group's live performance of the single below, as well as photos from the event!

