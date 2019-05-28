Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 24 days ago

Akdong Musician's Chanhyuk gets officially discharged from military service

Akdong Musician's Chanhyuk has been officially discharged from the military.

After serving for 2 years as part of South Korea's mandatory enlistment, Chanhyuk was discharged from the marine corps on May 29 KST. For the first time as an idol, Chanhyuk had left a legacy of composing the official military song during his service. 

Back in April, Chanhyuk sister and band mate Suhyun had uploaded a photo celebrating the 5th debut anniversary of Akdong Musician.

Congratulations to Chanhyuk on his honorable return!

FandomUnKnwn1,207 pts 24 days ago 0
24 days ago

This is a happy occasion since he's coming back from serving his country. But he's coming back to a whole bunch of crap.

MyEuphoria993 pts 24 days ago 0
24 days ago

He has served his country well!!!😍 It should be a happy time when your service is over, but he is coming back to chaos. Good luck to these talented siblings. I hope they can move on to a better agency.

