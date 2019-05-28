Akdong Musician's Chanhyuk gets officially discharged from military service





Akdong Musician's Chanhyuk has been officially discharged from the military.

After serving for 2 years as part of South Korea's mandatory enlistment, Chanhyuk was discharged from the marine corps on May 29 KST. For the first time as an idol, Chanhyuk had left a legacy of composing the official military song during his service.

Back in April, Chanhyuk sister and band mate Suhyun had uploaded a photo celebrating the 5th debut anniversary of Akdong Musician.

Congratulations to Chanhyuk on his honorable return!