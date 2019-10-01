Actress Jung Yoo Mi officially cancels contract with Japanese cosmetics brand 'DHC' after controversy

Actress Jung Yoo Mi has officially canceled her contract with Japanese cosmetics brand 'DHC' after the controversy this past August.



On October 1, Jung Yoo Mi's label Ace Factory announced, "We terminated Jung Yoo Mi's endorsement contract with DHC Korea and returned the model compensation she received for the rest of the contract period. DHC Korea understood our stance and came to an agreement with us regarding the request to terminate her contract."



As previously reported, 'DHC' received backlash for offensive statements regarding Koreans and Korean history, and Jung Yoo Mi publicly announced her withdrawal as the endorsement model for the company.