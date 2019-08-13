Japanese cosmetics brand 'DHC' under fire for mocking Koreans + actress Jung Yoo Mi withdraws as brand model

Japanese cosmetics brand 'DHC' is heavily under fire for mocking Koreans as well as Korean history on multiple occasions.

Back on August 10, during the brand's very own news program broadcast, various guests discussed their opinions on the ongoing boycott of Japanese goods in Korea. One guest said, "Korea is a country where things gain tension very quickly, and then also dissipate very quickly. All Japan has to do is sit back and watch." Another guest added on, "Also, Koreans were unable to nationalize Chinese characters as their primary form of written language, so they decided to distribute textbook made in Japan to the citizens. The Japanese were responsible for nationalizing the written language of Korea today."

Then, on August 12, one Japanese politician commented during a YouTube live broadcast via 'DHC', "Since 1951, South Korea just up and chose to claim 'Dokdo' islets all on their own. Furthermore, Japan has never once picked a fight first with Korea regarding the comfort women issue or the radar issue."

The above comments went largely unnoticed by the Korean public until back on August 12, when actress Jung Yoo Mi announced her withdrawal as the endorsement model of 'DHC Korea'. Her label revealed, "We have submitted a formal request that the brand stop using Jung Yoo Mi's name, image, and brand immediately. We have no intentions of signing with this brand again."

Meanwhile, 'DHC Korea' is also expected to release a statement regarding the controversy soon on August 13.

