Shinhwa's Hyesung returns with heartfelt MV for 'You Are' from his special solo album 'Setlist'

Shinhwa's main vocalist Hyesung has returned with a special solo album for the coming fall/winter season, titled 'Setlist'.

The special album contains a total of 7 emotional, classic ballad numbers including an intro "When We Met", title track "You Are", as well as "Propose", "Hold My Hand", "Beautiful", "Unfinished Story", and the outro "Here, Where The Sun Goes Down".

In the MV for his title track "You Are", Hyesung dedicates each quiet, subdued scene to scene to his voice, as the melodic guitar and piano take center alongside the singer's heartfelt song. Watch Hyesung's full comeback MV for "You Are" above, and make sure to give his special solo album 'Setlist' a listen soon!

