Songwriter and singer Yoo Jae Hwan was rushed to the hospital for an incredibly high fever.

He was admitted and received treatment on September 16th. Yoo Jae Hwan recently became a hot topic after he revealed his tremendous weight loss of 32 kilograms (~70 pounds).

Many netizens are suspecting that his decline in health is due to his rapid weight loss and are wishing him a healthy and speedy recovery.