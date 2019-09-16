AOA regains popularity after their recent 'Queendom' performance

AOA has regained popularity after their incredible performance of MAMAMOO's "Egotistic" on 'Queendom'.

The performance showed a presence and charisma that wasn't previously seen before from the group. Netizens have been eagerly commenting on the group's stunning show even days after the broadcast stating:

"My jaw dropped watching this."

"They're the real legends."

"They definitely don't have the best past but it was really nice to see them try so hard to make that stage. AOA fighting!"

"They did so well that no one will look down on them now."

"Seolhyun's vocal tone is so nice."



Articles have been released by media outlets, talking about how 'Queendom' breathed new life into the 8-year-old group and people are rediscovering them.

Much like NU'EST on 'Produce 101,' it appears 'Queendom' is helping AOA out with a resurgence in their popularity.