X1's 'SUBWAY' endorsement has ultimately fallen through.

X1 had recently filmed their endorsement, but an insider said, "X1's debut is being looked at as one with a lot of controversies. Their endorsement could bring a lot more rumors and controversies, so this happened." According to Sports Kyunghyang, the endorsement was canceled from X1's side, not from 'SUBWAY'.

What do you think happened?