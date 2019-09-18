VAV to embark on Europe tour in November

VAV has announced that they will embark on their 2nd tour in Europe!

On September 18, A Team Entertainment officially informed media authorities that VAV will hold their 'VAV 2019 Meet & Live Europe Tour' in November. For this European leg of the tour, the members will greet their fans in five cities: Cologne, Budapest, Paris, London, and Lisbon.

Last year, VAV held their first Europe tour by visiting five cities, followed by an encore concert in eight different countries.



This year's tour will begin in Cologne, Germany, on November 18, and end in Lisbon, Portugal, on November 25. Check out the full list of tour dates for Europe below!

