SONAMOO's Nahyun and Sumin file to terminate contracts with TS Entertainment

Only days after it was revealed that rapper Sleepy has filed to terminate his contract with TS Entertainment, two members of SONAMOO have been revealed to be following suit.

On September 23, it was reported that SONAMOO members Nahyun and Sumin filed to terminate their contracts with TS Entertainment back in May of this year. However, as they had yet to receive a response from the agency, they sought out legal representation this past August.

Regarding the matter, the agency has decidedly remained silent, with a source simply stating that "making an official statement is difficult."





Meanwhile, according to industry insiders, Nahyun and Sumin are not the only SONAMOO members looking to terminate their TS Entertainment contract, adding that other members are currently preparing to make their own requests.

