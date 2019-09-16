Star Empire's new girl group ARIAZ unveils concept photos for its members





Star Empire's subsidiary Rising Star Entertainment will be debuting ARIAZ this October. The girl group consists of 6 members: Yoonji, Dawon, Sihyeon, Yeori, Hyogyeong, and Jueun. Yoonji and Sihyeon are from 'Produce 101' season 1, and Hyogyeong was on 'MIXNINE'.

On September 17, the group has unveiled concept photos for Hyogyeong, Jueun, and Sihyeon. Yoonji, Yeori, and Dawon's photos will be revealed tomorrow.

Are you all excited about the new group's debut? Stay tuned for more on ARIAZ!

