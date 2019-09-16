2

Star Empire's new girl group ARIAZ unveils concept photos for its members

Star Empire's subsidiary Rising Star Entertainment will be debuting ARIAZ this October. The girl group consists of 6 members: Yoonji, Dawon, Sihyeon, Yeori, Hyogyeong, and Jueun. Yoonji and Sihyeon are from 'Produce 101' season 1, and Hyogyeong was on 'MIXNINE'.

On September 17, the group has unveiled concept photos for Hyogyeong, Jueun, and Sihyeon. Yoonji, Yeori, and Dawon's photos will be revealed tomorrow. 

Are you all excited about the new group's debut? Stay tuned for more on ARIAZ!

nnani1,773 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

I'm highkey excited! I just hope they actually take this opportunity to manage and promote them well. Star Empire makes great groups, but they somewhat lack in promoting which turns into issues :(.

markel9000209 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

I hope they don’t get screwed like 9muses.

