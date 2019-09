SPORTS TODAY

SBS announced on September 16th that they would be launching a new music program featuring A Pink's Eunji, Yoo Seung Woo, Sunwoo JungA, Yoo Jae Hwan, and more.



The program's name has not yet been decided but will be a reality program that requires participants to make music with sounds found in nature and will show the behind the scenes process of writing and producing a song.

Stay tuned for more updates.