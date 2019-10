We In The Zone's Min is the second member up to release a soft teaser image for the group's first ever comeback since debut!

The boys of We In The Zone will be making a comeback this October 30 at 6 PM KST with their 2nd mini album, 'Weeee!'. Similar to first member Shihyun's teaser image from yesterday, Min takes on a gentle, comforting mood on what seems to be a rainy day outdoors.

Stay tuned for more teasers from We In The Zone ahead of their comeback!