Solbi talks about her impressions of 'Law of the Jungle' castmate BTS's Jin

Solbi talked about her 'Law of the Jungle' castmate BTS's Jin.



On the September 10th episode of the SBS Chuseok special 'BTS Variety Chronicles', Solbi discussed her impressions of Jin as they worked together on 'Law of the Jungle' in 2017. She expressed, "He's very cheerful and friendly. We swam in the water a lot, so he had symptoms of exhaustion."



She continued, "When he was a bit tired, I nursed him to health and gave him water. He then told me, 'Have you ever nursed anyone to health before? Don't go around nursing anyone to health.' I remember that time a lot."

Did you watch Solbi and Jin on 'Law of the Jungle'?