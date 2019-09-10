Stray Kids tease new season of their variety show 'The 9th'

Stray Kids are teasing a new season of their variety show 'The 9th'.



The group is ready to step into season 5 of their popularity reality show, and it looks fans can expect more laughs. 'The 9th' is Stray Kids' first variety show since their pre-debut survival show, and it's been following the lives and laughs of the Stray Kids members since 2018.



The first episode of season 5 of Stray Kids' 'The 9th' starts up on September 11 KST. Are you excited?