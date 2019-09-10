3

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

Stray Kids tease new season of their variety show 'The 9th'

AKP STAFF

Stray Kids are teasing a new season of their variety show 'The 9th'.

The group is ready to step into season 5 of their popularity reality show, and it looks fans can expect more laughs. 'The 9th' is Stray Kids' first variety show since their pre-debut survival show, and it's been following the lives and laughs of the Stray Kids members since 2018. 

The first episode of season 5 of Stray Kids' 'The 9th' starts up on September 11 KST. Are you excited?

  1. Stray Kids
  2. THE 9TH
0 583 Share 60% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND