Red Velvet wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + Performances from Sunmi, ITZY, EVERGLOW, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with actress Shin Eun Soo, solo artist Lim Ji Min, and VERIVERY's Kangmin!

On today's episode, ONEWE debuted with "Regulus." Sunmi made a comeback with "LALALAY," Target came back with "Baby Come Back Home," and GIFT returned with "We Were Different."

As for the winner, Red Velvet, ITZY, and Maktub were this week's nominees. In the end, Red Velvet won with their song "Umpah Umpah."

Other performers were ITZY, EVERGLOW, A Pink's Hayoung, The Boyz, UP10TION, VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin), Rocket Punch, JBJ95, Jang Dae Hyeon, IZ, TRCNG, VERIVERY, and D1CE.

Check out this week's performances below!

COMEBACK: Sunmi







Red Velvet







ITZY







EVERGLOW







A Pink's Hayoung







The Boyz







UP10TION









VIINII (Kwon Hyun Bin)







Rocket Punch







JBJ95





