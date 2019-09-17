MC Mong reportedly signs with SM Entertainment sub-label Million Market

MC Mong has reportedly signed with Million Market.



On September 17, media outlets reported MC Mong had signed an exclusive contract with Million Market, a subsidiary of SM Entertainment, this month. He's now labelmates with artists, such as Suran, Penomeco, Coogie, Chancellor, and Chin Chilla.



The news comes before MC Mong's upcoming solo concert at Seoul's Yes24 Live Hall on October 25 KST. Though he previously denied rumors of a comeback, it looks like fans should expect something to be in the works.



Stay tuned for updates on MC Mong.