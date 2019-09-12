MONSTA X reportedly performing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'!

According to a report by 'Headline Planet' on September 12, K-Pop's MONSTA X will be performing on CBS's 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'!

The boys are reportedly scheduled to perform as musical guests on the upcoming September 25 broadcast of 'The Ellen Show', which will also feature studio guest Ken Jeong. Meanwhile, MONSTA X will be on the west coast United States soon in order to perform at this year's 'Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival' in Las Vegas, Nevada, taking place from September 20-23.

What song do you want to see MONSTA X perform on 'The Ellen Show'?

