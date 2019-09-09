2

Model Han Hye Jin reveals how long it took to prepare for her nude photoshoot

Preparing for a nude photoshoot is not an easy feat and model Han Hye Jin revealed her intense preparation for the shoot. 

The popular entertainer appeared on the September 9th broadcast of JTBC's 'hoguchart'. Her recent nude photoshoot previously made headlines, leading to netizens asking whether it was photoshopped. 

Han Hye Jin revealed that it took her 70 days to prepare and build muscle. She stated that she exercised and ate 6 meals a day. She elicited surprise when she stated that she never dieted that seriously until she had to shoot. 

Netizens have been commenting their amazement, stating: 

"I bet the calories of her 6 meals is more than one of my meals..."

"She's amazing to get real results instead of relying on CG."

"Amazing."

wow she looks SUPER

