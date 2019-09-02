Mnet's 'World Klass' trainees Kenny and Jerome boast charming duality in new profile film teasers

Mnet's upcoming global boy group survival program 'World Klass' has unveiled profile films for contestants Kenny and Jerome!

The films were released on September 2 KST through 'World Klass's official VLIVE, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.

In Kenny's video, he takes on a chic 'boyfriend concept,' complete with a large sunflower in his hand. The trainee's charm is amplified by his impressive visuals and sharp yet innocent fashion style. According to the network, he is from China and has strengths in both singing and acting.

Jerome's video is centered around a brighter, more childlike aura. In the clip, he blows bubbles and can be seen laughing and smiling for the camera. Jerome is a vocal position Korean trainee.



Meanwhile, 'World Klass' will showcase the abilities of 20 male trainees from around the world as they compete to debut in ten-member project group 'TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra).' The first episode is set to air on both Mnet and VLIVE this October.

Check out the videos below!