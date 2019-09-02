Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

1

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Mnet's 'World Klass' trainees Kenny and Jerome boast charming duality in new profile film teasers

AKP STAFF

Mnet's upcoming global boy group survival program 'World Klass' has unveiled profile films for contestants Kenny and Jerome!

The films were released on September 2 KST through 'World Klass's official VLIVE, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.

In Kenny's video, he takes on a chic 'boyfriend concept,' complete with a large sunflower in his hand. The trainee's charm is amplified by his impressive visuals and sharp yet innocent fashion style. According to the network, he is from China and has strengths in both singing and acting.

Jerome's video is centered around a brighter, more childlike aura. In the clip, he blows bubbles and can be seen laughing and smiling for the camera. Jerome is a vocal position Korean trainee.

Meanwhile, 'World Klass' will showcase the abilities of 20 male trainees from around the world as they compete to debut in ten-member project group 'TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra).' The first episode is set to air on both Mnet and VLIVE this October.

Check out the videos below!

  1. misc.
  2. WORLD KLASS
  3. KENNY
  4. JEROME
1 520 Share 67% Upvoted

0

247developers-13 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

New Vision Technologies as a custom software development company, we assist to transform your concept into reality. Custom software means to provide maintainable, easy to use and high quality software apps that increase worth to your company.Throughout the whole software Development procedure: analysis, design, modeling, development, test, deployment and maintenance. we are expert in PHP, Lavavel, Coordinator, JAVA, jQuery.The high level of professionalism, a strong passion for technological innovation and the adoption of new development techniques, are the basic ingredients for an excellent service at low price.

Share
Kang Daniel
Kang Daniel reveals official fan club name!
4 days ago   36   27,902

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND